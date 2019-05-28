What do we mean when we say NBC4 is Local 4 You?

It means going door-to-door by:

Getting the Facts

Pursuing the Truth

Getting Results

LOCAL 4 YOU NEWS

All for our local communities. Columbus is a city of neighborhoods and each village across Central Ohio has it’s own set of goals and challenges. We are Local 4 You everyday by earning your trust neighborhood by neighborhood with local stories that impact your life.



It means having a trusted team of journalists in your corner when you need them. We are committed to our local communities by being an advocate for you. When residents of the Village of Baltimore needed help with their water system they decided they Better Call Jackson.

LOCAL 4 YOU WEATHER





LOCAL 4 YOU SPORTS





LOCAL 4 YOU IN OUR COMMUNITY

Youth Violence Townhall

The Opioid Crisis Townhall

Townhall events on local politics like our statewide broadcast on Issue 2.

FireFighters 4 Kids

The African American Male Wellness Walk

Columbus Pride Parade

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Double Your Donation Day with the Mid-Ohio Foodbank- raising more than 1.7 million for Central Ohio!

Shred-It Day- One of the largest of it’s kind in the country!



And year after year it means keeping you safe during Severe Weather with a forecast that is proven to be The Most Accurate in Central Ohio by the outside independent research firm WeatheRate. For 4 years in a row, Storm Team 4 has earned the WeatheRate seal of approval where all forecasts.Columbus is a sports town and we are lucky to have the most passionate fans in the land! We’re committed to local sports, not only to just the Scarlet and Gray and our professional teams but the role of sports overall in our local communities, the camaraderie, the inspiring local athletes, and sharing their stories of success.Also, to cover the events in our community, you first need to be a part of the community. That’s why NBC4 is committed to being local by through events like these:





It also means answering the call with 4’s Army when a community needs it. In 2017, Central Ohio raised over $245,000 dollars in Call4 hurricane relief funds for Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico. In 2018, 4’s Army partnering with CME Federal Credit Union raised more than $400,000 dollars for the families of Westerville Police Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli.



That’s our promise to you. NBC4 is Local 4 YOU.