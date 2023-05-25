WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Westerville police and fire departments are investigating a suspected arson at a medical facility, and have detained a suspect.

According to Westerville police, an unknown male walked into the lobby of Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in the 400 block of Cooper Road and allegedly tried to start a fire. He reportedly poured gasoline on the ground and attempted to light it, but it didn’t ignite fully.

The City of Westerville shared an update at 3:20 p.m. on Facebook that police had found and arrested the suspect. However, it did not share any information about the identity of the man, who had been spotted by security cameras.

Westerville police are conducting an aggravated arson investigation and asked anyone with information to contact them at 614-882-7444.