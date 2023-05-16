WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Westerville City School district has begun its search for its next Superintendent of Schools.

According to a release on the school district’s web page, it is conducting a survey for the Westerville community to provide input for the board as the search process gets underway. The district says the process involves four phases: Engagement, recruitment, selection, and transition.

The district says the engagement phase will “occur through interviews, online surveys and focus groups” in order to “develop a leadership profile and selection criterion that match the priorities of the Westerville community, while also meeting the unique needs of the staff and students.”

In addition to a survey the district will host five focus group zoom sessions, two for elementary school parents and one each for middle school parents, high school parents and parents of special education and gifted students.

The opening became available when former superintendent Dr. John Kellogg announced his resignation in March in order to become the superintendent in residence with the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio and Columbus State Community College.

For more information on the survey and focus groups, visit www.sites.google.com/westerville.k12.oh.us/superintendentsearch.