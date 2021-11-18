WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Real singing elves, filling boxes for kids, just like they do for Santa.

Westerville Central High School’s drama department packed Buddy Boxes on Wednesday in costume to help kids who need to make their own food on weekends.

And they sang.

Now 960 children will receive food because of their help. And the drama kids got good practice in for their show in December, a production of Elf The Musical Jr.

The Columbus-based Family Mentor Foundation provides kid-friendly, nutritious, nonperishable food items for children to eat or prepare on their own through a Buddy Box program. These meals and snacks help sustain children when they are not in school, and you can donate food or money.

Elf The Musical Jr. is the main fundraiser for Westerville Central’s theatre department, which relies on ticket sales. Geared specifically for little kids with short attention spans — but joyful for kids young and old — the musical follows the journey of Buddy the Elf.

After Elf The Musical Jr., kids can meet Buddy, Santa, and make a craft with the elves. All seats are $10 each. Tickets are on the Warhawks Theatre website.

Elf The Musical Jr., show dates and times, 7 p.m. play:

Dec. 3

Dec. 4

Dec. 10

Dec. 11

Show dates and times 2 p.m. play:

Dec. 4

Dec. 11

Dec. 12

District COVID protocols will be followed, including the audience wearing of masks and social distancing between groups.