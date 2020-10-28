Zeta making landfall as a category 2 hurricane

At 5 p.m. on October 28, the National Hurricane Center tweeted out that Zeta is making its landfall in the United States.

Hurricane #Zeta Advisory 17: Zeta Making Landfall in Southeastern Louisiana. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 28, 2020

Before landfall, Zeta was reported as a high end category 2 hurricane with sustained winds 1 mph shy of being upgraded to a category 3.

Zeta has been breaking records since becoming the earliest 27th named storm on record.

Zeta is the 11th hurricane of the season and will be the 11th named system to make landfall this year, beating the 1916 record of 9 landfalls.

This is the 5th time this season that Louisiana has been the target for a tropical system to make landfall, which beats the 2005 record of 4.

As the 3rd hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana this season (along with Laura and Delta) it is setting another record. The two other Atlantic hurricane seasons have 3 Louisiana hurricane landfalls was 1860 and 2005.

Hurricane and tropical storm force winds will continue to as the rest of the moisture left from Zeta moves northeast.

Parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia will also be bracing for heavy rain, storm surge and the threat for tornadoes.

Zeta’s impact will be felt here in Ohio in the form of heavy rainfall. For the latest on timing and amount of rain heading our way, visit NBC4i.com/weather.