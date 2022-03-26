Colder air arrived with a disturbance this weekend, accompanied by gusty winds and occasional snow showers. Afternoon readings will hover in the upper 30s, with a wind chill in the 20s.

Temperatures tonight will early Sunday will dip into the upper 20s. Skies will partially clear Sunday afternoon and dry, cold weather will prevail the rest of the weekend.

Canadian high pressure builds southeast across the region through Monday, keeping the weather quiet and colder than normal for the end of March. Morning lows on Monday will fall into the low 20s and afternoon readings will top out in the low to mid-40s. A freeze is likely again Tuesday morning, with readings in the 20s, as clouds move in.

A warm front will lift through region late Tuesday and early Wednesday, with cloudiness and a few with showers. Temperatures will rebound to springlike levels Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the low 70s and a gusty south wind.

A storm system in the Upper Midwest will drag a cold front through the state on Thursday, with widespread rain and isolated storms. Colder weather will return heading into the first weekend of April, with the possibility of a few more flurries.

Forecast

Saturday: Cloudy, brisk, cold, few flurries. High 38

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 28

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breaks of sun p.m.. High 38

Monday: Partly cloudy, chilly. High 43 (23)

Tuesday: Clouds increase, shower p.m. High 42 (28)

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun, breezy, warmer. High 72 (38)

Thursday: Cloudy, showers, storm. High 66 (56)

Friday: Mix clouds and sun, cooler. High 47 (37)