Wintry weekend in central Ohio brings a dusting of snow

A band of light snow and flurries will pivot through central and southern Ohio early tonight, creating slippery areas and leaving a dusting to a half-inch of snow, heaviest southwest of Columbus.

Cold, most air is circulating around an upper-level low over the Great Lakes and a powerful storm in northern New England. Bands of snow showers will rotate across Ohio through early Monday, leaving light accumulations and potentially slick travel, primarily during the overnight through the early morning.

Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s through the middle of next week, with wind chill values dipping well down in the 20s.

Early next week looks to be seasonably cold and a little drier, though a disturbance could bring a light wintry mix to southern Ohio Tuesday morning, with a reinforcing shot of cold air midweek.

Thursday will bring a brief warmup to near 40 degrees, before another cold blast arrives next weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Snow showers (coating). low 31

Sunday: Cloudy, blustery, flurries, snow showers later. High 34

MLK Day: Few flurries, mainly cloudy, cold. High 32 (26)

Tuesday: Flurries a.m., chilly. High 34 (28)

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun, cold. High 33 (23)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 41 (29) Friday: Mainly cloudy, colder. High 35 (27)