An Alberta Clipper will zoom southeast across the lower Great Lakes, bringing wet snow Sunday tapering off to flurries and drizzle. Temperatures will slowly rise into the upper 30s as winds increase from the south and the moisture tapers off. Accumulations have been generally less than an inch and confined to grassy surfaces in central Ohio, with melting and wet roads.

The pattern of clipper systems dropping into the northern tier of states will reinforce the chilly temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 30s Monday, with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase in the evening as mild air approaches, along with isolated snow showers in the northwest.

Moderating temperatures and sunshine will return Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will rise back into the 60s ahead of the next cold front Wednesday afternoon, which will bring rain showers in the evening, followed by another surge of chilly air to finish the week.

Forecast

Sunday: Flurries to drizzle, blustery. High 38

Tonight: Sprinkles back to flurries, windy, cold. Low 31

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, evening flurries. High 39 (29)

Tuesday: More sunshine, seasonably cool. High 52 (32)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, windy, showers late. High 64 (47)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 49 (41)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 45 (28)

Saturday: Partly sunny, shower late. High 52 (32)