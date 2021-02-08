Wintry week: light snow and cold

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, chilly afternoon. High 29

Tonight: Snow likely, cloudy and chilly. Low 25

Tuesday: Flurries tapers off, mostly cloudy. High 30

Wednesday: Colder, more snow. High 26 (18)

Thursday: Cloudy, breezy. High 28(21)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk wind, and cold. High 25(17)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Weak surface high pressure from the northwest is allowing for colder temps this morning except in the south. Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold. Today’s high will only be near 30, higher than yesterday but still missing the average by almost ten degrees. A light but biting wind will only allow wind chills to rise into the low-mid 20s.

Light snow will move in from the northwest. It looks like we could accumulate 1-3 inches before daybreak. The snow will be flurries and taper off tomorrow morning. Tonight’s low will be near 25. Tomorrow’s high will be near 30 again.

There will be more wintry weather with snow in Central Ohio again Wednesday and Thursday. While more snow looks likely in the I-70 corridor Wednesday, a wintry mix will be likely in southern Ohio and the mix will be further north Thursday.

Dress Warmly Today!

-Bob