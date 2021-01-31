Wintry weather to end the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Wintry mix of snow, sleet & freezing rain: low around 30

Today: Wet snow changing to rain. snow north, high 39

Tonight: Showers changing to snow, low 28

Sunday Night: Rain/mix changing to light snow, low 29

Monday: Chance snow, light accumulations, high 33

Tuesday: Snow flurries early, colder, high 31

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

This morning we’re seeing a wintry mix of snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain.

A winter storm warning continues to the west, in Union, Logan and Hardin counties until 7 p.m. This area could pick up another 2-4″ of wet snow on top of around 4″ that fell last night and continue to create hazardous travel conditions.

The rest of Central Ohio remains under a winter weather advisory. These will begin to expire from south to north starting this morning through this evening as areas of wet snow mix with then transition over to rain. This paired with 2-4 inches of snow on the roads from overnight and this morning will lead to slick road conditions, so use extra caution if you have to travel.

Today, and area of low pressure will move through the area and keep around the chance for showers. Early morning snow and sleet will turn to a wintry mix before turning just over to a chilly rain as highs rise up to the mid 30s. Snowfall totals will remain light, around another 1-3 inches, but roads and other untreated surfaces will remain slick.

Overnight, temperatures will fall back down below freezing and into the upper 20. As a result, rain showers will transition back over to snow. Snow showers will remain light, with less than 1 inch of new snow, but roads will continue to be slick.

Hazardous roads remain in the forecast through Monday’s morning commute, between snow and slush on the roads, we will also see some more light snow showers and icy conditions on untreated surfaces. Through the day, we will see a few flurries, otherwise stay under a cloudy sky with temperatures only reaching a high around freezing.

Monday night into early Tuesday, we’ll have a few leftover flurries, then start to dry up. Temperatures will stay cold only starting off with a low in the mid 20s, then topping off around 30 degrees.

High pressure then builds in for the middle of the week. This will help to clear out the clouds and bring back some sunshine. But, sunshine won’t help to warm us up too much. Temperatures will stay cold and only reach a high in the upper 20s.

The chance for rain and snow returns by the end of the week.

Stay tuned to the latest on rain, snow and cold by watching NBC4 or checking in with NBC4i.com/weather.

Have a great day!

-Liz