A clipper system passed to the north early Saturday with some predawn snow showers and a reinforcing surge of arctic air. Gusty northwesterly winds will gradually diminish through this evening, after frigid single-digit wind chills, with temperatures in the mid-20s.

Clearing skies will send temperatures back down into the upper 10s tonight.

High pressure will build in the rest of the weekend, with clearing skies. A mild southwesterly flow will develop Sunday and Monday (Presidents Day), sending temperatures soaring back into the 50s.

Rain will return later Monday night and Tuesday, with unseasonably mild temperatures. Another storm on Thursday will likely bring a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain.

Forecast

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, brisk, quite cold. High 25

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 15

Sunday: Sunny, breezy, much warmer. High 46

Presidents Day: Partly sunny, very mild. High 56 (33)

Tuesday: Showers. High 58 (47)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 38 (32)

Thursday: Cloudy, snow possible. High 35 (25)

Friday: Snow showers. High 33 (27)