Wintry morning, another storm coming New Year’s Eve

Rain turned to sleet and snow overnight, creating slippery travel this morning, with up to an inch of snow. The wintry mix will shift south of central Ohio early this morning, but persist across the southeastern portion of the state until midday.

Drier air moves in from the north during the day, with high pressure building across the Great Lakes. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s, then fall into the upper 20s late on New Year’s Eve in a light northeasterly flow.

A warm front will lift north on New Year’s Day, pushing mild air back into the state. Initially, the warming aloft will not reach the surface, resulting in a window for a brief period of freezing rain Friday morning, before temperatures rise above freezing by midday.

Intensifying low pressure will track from Texas to the Ohio Valley, keeping Ohio in the warm sector of a large winter storm, with ice and snow in the cold air to the west, extending from central Texas to the Upper Midwest. Rain will linger Friday night, and then a lull will occur Saturday, though clouds will hang on through the day. Temperatures will be in the 40s to start the weekend.

A secondary storm in the Southeast will combine with an upper-level disturbance Saturday night and snow to bring a wintry mix changing to wet snow Sunday, with the potential for several inches of accumulation. Temperatures will fall back through 30s. Dry air will follow with some sunshine early next week.

Forecast

Thursday: Snow south a.m., clouds breaking p.m., colder. High 35

New Year’s Eve: Cloudy, cold. Low 28

New Year’s Day: Periods of rain, milder High 52

Saturday: Drizzle a.m., cloudy, cooler. High 42 (36)

Sunday: Snow a.m, colder. High 38 (33)

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 43 (29)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 45 (31)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 46 (32)

Have a Happy New Year!