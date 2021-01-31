Wintry mix turns to snow tonight, slick commute likely

Snow and sleet accumulated early this morning to 3-5 inches across central Ohio, and 1-3 inches in the southern part of the state. Milder air ahead of the storm in southwestern Ohio caused the wintry mix to change to light rain, as temperatures slowly climbed through the mid-30s, turning slippery roads mainly wet.

As temperatures fall tonight to near freezing, watch out for black and a refreeze of slushy areas and a slick Monday morning commute. Light rain will switch back to snow and begin to accumulate, with another 1 to 2 inches likely, as low pressure moves east and colder air circulates around the back side of the storm.

A secondary low pressure will develop off the Mid-Atlantic coast, as the system transfers energy to the coast, which is expected to dump 10 to 20 inches of snow on the Northeast, including the major cities along the I-95 corridor.

Skies will remain cloudy, with snow showers diminishing by early Tuesday, but quite cold, with temperatures in the teens in the morning and 20s in the afternoon. Some moderation follows Wednesday and Thursday.

The next weather system coming out of the Plains will bring mainly rain late Thursday, ending as snow showers behind a cold front early Friday. Some models suggest a possible wave on the front could bring some snow Friday night and surge of colder air next weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Wintry mix to light snow (1-2″), slick roads late. Low 29

Monday: Snow showers. High 32

Tuesday: Some clearing, cold. High 26 (18)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 30 (15)

Thursday: Showers. High 38 (27)

Friday: Rain/snow a.m., snow late. High 35 (32)

Saturday: Early snow showers, windy, colder. High 31 (22)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 28 (21)

Be safe on a wintry weekend! -Ben