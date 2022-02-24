WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NORTHWEST HALF TONIGHT

The leading edge of the next cross-country storm brought a band of light snow and sleet before dawn.

There will be a midday lull, before precipitation redevelops later in the afternoon, as low pressure moves northeast from the Tennessee Valley into southeast Ohio tonight.

Rainfall will total up to an inch near and south of I-70, which will cause renewed rises on creeks and rivers that are still running high following Tuesday’s soaking 1 to 1.5 inches of rain.

A mix of rain (south) and freezing rain (north) early tonight, gradually shifting to mainly ice and a little snow after midnight, with slippery travel conditions Friday morning. Several inches of snow will fall from west-central to northeast Ohio.

The wintry mix will end as snow showers Friday morning, with a cold northwest wind. Temperatures will remain below freezing The weekend will be seasonably cold, with lows in the 10s Saturday morning and afternoon temperatures edging a little above freezing under sunny skies, with high pressure building in.

High pressure will move east Sunday, creating a milder southwesterly flow, allowing readings to rise to near 40 degrees. A few snow showers will arrive late in the day as a clipper system moves across the Great Lakes, followed by colder weather Monday.

Forecast

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, cloudy later. High 38

Tonight: Rain developing, freezing rain/sleet north, to snow late. Low 28

Friday: Flurries, cloudy, brisk. High 31

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chilly. High 34 (21)

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy. High 41 (23)

Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 36 (18)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, mild. High 45 (22)

Wednesday: Clouds increase, shower. High 46 (31)