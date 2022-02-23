Timing:

Wednesday’s weather has been cloudy and chilly ahead of a wintry mix.

The first signs of change are already in place with clouds around Ohio.

These clouds will be paired with a light wintry mix as early as 10-11 p.m. Wednesday.

A light wintry mix, which will include flurries and some light freezing drizzle, will become more widespread overnight and linger into the morning drive.

From 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., there will be a combination of light rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

During most of the day Thursday, we will be dry and chilly.

Things change again in time for the evening drive.

By 3 p.m., a wintry mix of rain, snow, and ice move back in and become widespread through the evening.

Areas along the I-70 corridor will see temperatures in the mid 30s, which will mean a wintry mix or rain and freezing precipitation like sleet. Areas well north will see snow in the mix and farther south will have a chilly rain.

By 6 p.m., temperatures will still be in the mid-30s, which means that most areas will see a mix of rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

Areas along and south of I-70 will see rainfall become more widespread overnight.

As temperatures drop Thursday night into Friday, light showers will change to snow.

Light snow showers will continue through Friday’s early morning drive, but remain very light.

Showers will taper off through the morning, but we’ll be left with a cool and cloudy rest of the day Friday.

Ice & Snow Amounts:

Tonight through Thursday morning, rain, snow and ice totals will be limited to just a coating.

While showers will be very light, even a dusting of snow or glaze of ice and snow could cause big problems.

As another round comes in during the afternoon and into the evening commute, areas will see a glaze to upwards of 0.1″ of ice.

Rain mixed with sleet will cut down snowfall totals. Areas like Columbus will only pick up around 0.5″ of snow, while farther north will pick up 1-3″.

Remember: ice and snow, take it slow! You’ll want to watch for slick spots on the road Thursday and Friday, plan for extra travel time and account for more stopping distance than normal.