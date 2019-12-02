Wintry mix tapers off overnight, clouds linger

Low pressure intensifying off the New Jersey coast is the eastern reflection of a coast-to-coast storm that arrived in California last Tuesday and dumped 10 to 30 inches of snow from the Southwest to the Upper Midwest and upstate New York/northern New England.

We had wet snow overnight that melted as it fell, with temperatures slightly above freezing, and light rain or a wintry mix with wraparound moisture well to the west. We will dry out this evening through the overnight, but some slippery spots could develop toward morning as readings dip a little below freezing.

Clouds will linger through Tuesday, as a weak impulse passes by to our north, with a few snow showers north of Columbus. Drier and a little milder air fill arrive with high pressure midweek, and some welcome sunshine. No significant weather is expected the remainder of the week, as the latest California storm stays off to our west.

Monday: Light wintry mix, brisk, raw. High 35

Tonight: Drizzle/flurry early, slick spots late. Low 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, flurry north p.m. High 39

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 44 (31)

Thursday: Partly sunny, little milder. High 47 (30)

Friday: Clouds, cooler. High 42 (29)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, crisp. High 43 (28)

Sunday: Clouds return, shower late. High 49 (38)

Have a good evening! -Ben