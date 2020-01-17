Wintry mix Saturday turns to rain, with wind and colder air to follow

A winter weather advisory is in effect tonight for the northwestern portion of Ohio, including Union and Kenton counties in central Ohio, for a wintry mix developing after midnight. Areas farther southeast may see a little snow or sleet, but quickly changing to rain well before dawn.

Snow accumulations will be generally less than an inch before snow changes to sleet and freezing rain in the northern part of the state late tonight.

Gusty winds will develop in the wake of low pressure tracking across Lower Michigan Saturday, ushering in a blast of arctic air. Snow showers will develop Saturday afternoon and persist into the night, with falling temperatures and slippery travel.

Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches could fall in bands of more significant lake-enhanced snow showers in the northern part of the state, and locally 4 to 8 inches in the snowbelt east of Cleveland through Sunday morning.