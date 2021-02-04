Wintry mix precedes a cold weekend

Clouds will thicken as a low-pressure system tracks across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. Milder air will bring snow, mixed with rain and sleet later this afternoon, accumulating 1 to 2 inches near and north of I-70.

Behind the cold front late tonight, temperatures will fall back into the 20s with a dusting of snow showers, ending before dawn, leaving slippery areas. Temperatures will stay in the upper 20s Friday with sunshine, mixing with late day clouds and a cold northwest wind. A brief round of snow showers could blow through Friday night with a minor disturbance, with light accumulations.

Saturday will be dry and cold, with increasing clouds late in the day ahead of another cold front and weak low-pressure wave. The arctic front will blast through Ohio early Sunday morning, with less than an inch of snow, followed by windy and frigid conditions.

Monday will be cold with some sun and moderating temperatures. A minor system could bring a light wintry mix Monday night, changing to snow showers by Tuesday morning.

Forecast

Thursday: Clouds thicken, breezy, snow/rain mix. High 37

Tonight: Snow/rain mix, too snow showers, colder late. Low 25

Friday: Mix sun and clouds, colder, flurries at night. High 29

Saturday: Partly cloudy, snow showers at night. High 26 (16)

Sunday: Snow showers early, some clearing, windy, very cold. High 17 (10)

Monday: Partly sunny, snow/mix late. High 33 (9)

Tuesday: Snow showers. High 27 (145)

Wednesday: Flurries a.m., brisk, some sun. High 23 (18)