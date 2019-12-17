Wintry mix is making it slippery this morning

QUICK WEATHER

##WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES THIS MORNING##

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Light wintry mix a.m., gradually brighter p.m. High 34

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 19

Wednesday: Early flurries, partly cloudy, breezy. High 27

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold. 11/31

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cold. 22/39



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A wide range of surface and air temperatures are contributing to the different forms of light precipitation this morning. As low pressure south of the Ohio River moves towards the east coast that light precipitation will taper off and skies will gradually clear this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s.



Tonight the Ohio Valley starts to come under the influence of sprawling high pressure centered in the southwest. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens in Columbus by daybreak.

Tomorrow will start with a few flurries thanks to a northwest breeze. The cold air will keep temperatures from climbing out of the 20s.

Thursday high pressure moving through the southern Ohio Valley will bring us sunshine. As the high moves east the flow will become southerly and we will warm up each day, into the mid-40s by Monday.

Have a great Tuesday.

-Bob