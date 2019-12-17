Live Now
Kristine Varkony is tracking the latest weather and road conditions
Ada Ex. Village School District Bellefontaine City Schools Benjamin-Logan Local Big Walnut Local Schools Buckeye Central Local Schools Bucyrus City Schools Cardington Local Schools Centerburg Local Schools Christian Star Academy Clear Fork Local Colonel Crawford School Danville School District East Knox School District Elgin Local Schools Fairbanks Local School District Fairway School Faith Lutheran Christian Preschool Fayette Christian School Fredericktown School District Genoa Christian Academy Hardin Northern Local District Highland Local Schools Indian Lake Local School Distr Jefferson Local Schools Jonathan Alder Schools Knox County Career Center London City Schools Madison Plains Local Marion City Schools Marion Preparatory Academy Marion Tri-River Career Center Marysville Ex Village Schools Mechanicsburg Ex. Village Schools Memorial Hosp. Community Meals Memorial Hosp. Mobile Meals Miami Trace Local Schools Mt. Gilead Ex Village Schools Mt. Vernon City Schools North Union School Dist Northmor Local Schools Ridgedale Local Schools Ridgemont Local Schools River Valley Local Schools Riverdale Local Schools St. Mary School St. Vincent de Paul School Tolles Career & Technical Center Triad Local Schools Urbana City Schools Vinton Co. Local Schools West Liberty-Salem Local Schools Wynford School District

Wintry mix is making it slippery this morning

QUICK WEATHER

##WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES THIS MORNING##

COLUMBUS FORECAST
Today: Light wintry mix a.m., gradually brighter p.m. High 34
Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 19
Wednesday: Early flurries, partly cloudy, breezy. High 27
Thursday:  Mostly sunny, cold. 11/31
Friday: Mostly cloudy, cold. 22/39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:
A wide range of surface and air temperatures are contributing to the different forms of light precipitation this morning. As low pressure south of the Ohio River moves towards the east coast that light precipitation will taper off and skies will gradually clear this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s.
 
Tonight the Ohio Valley starts to come under the influence of sprawling high pressure centered in the southwest. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens in Columbus by daybreak.

Tomorrow will start with a few flurries thanks to a northwest breeze. The cold air will keep temperatures from climbing out of the 20s.

Thursday high pressure moving through the southern Ohio Valley will bring us sunshine.  As the high moves east the flow will become southerly and we will warm up each day, into the mid-40s by Monday.

Have a great Tuesday.
-Bob

