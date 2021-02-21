Wintry mix early Monday, moderating temperatures this week (finally!)

High pressure over the upper Ohio Valley will slide east, favoring a moderating trend in temperatures this afternoon. Southwest winds will raise readings above freezing for the first time in more than two weeks, but also bring some moisture, initially in the form of increasing clouds.

A light mix of rain (south) and snow (north) will develop late Sunday night and continue into Monday morning, with minor accumulations north of as I-70, as the moisture transitions to snow around daybreak before ending before ending. Temperatures will be slightly above freezing in most areas during the wintry mix, but some roads will become slushy and slick for a short time.

After a gray, cold Monday, clouds will linger Tuesday, but skies will brighten in the afternoon. A southwesterly flow of mild air will send the thermometer past 40 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, flirting with 50 in southern Ohio midweek.

A cold front will arrive Wednesday evening with a few showers, and a return to seasonably cold weather Thursday and Friday (mid-30s) with some sunshine.

Clouds will return Saturday, with a few showers later in the day, and a possible larger wet weather system will impact the state by the end of next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Partly sunny, not as cold. High 35 Tonight: Rain late, mixing with snow by dawn (<1″). Low 33

Monday: Light wintry mix a.m., cloudy, colder p.m. High 36

Tuesday: Clouds break p.m. High 41 (28)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy, mild, evening. High 46 (31)

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, breezy, chilly. High 37 (28)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 36 (23)

Saturday: Increasing clouds, late rain. High 41 (24)