COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A late surge of arctic air will pay a visit to the eastern half of the country this weekend, accompanied by rain, snow and wind.

Frigid air will move into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Thursday, with temperatures holding in the teens and 20s after a light snowfall. The arctic front will reach the Ohio Valley on Friday afternoon, as low pressure develops on the southern end and move up the boundary Friday night and a rain and snowstorm.

Temperatures on Friday will rise to near 50 degrees in the afternoon, with light showers during the evening commute. Rain will turn to snow Friday night, covering the ground early Saturday — most likely 1 to 3 inches.

Expect an arctic blast Saturday, with strong winds and morning flurries. Temperatures will hover in the 20s with single-digit wind chills. Skies will clear Saturday night, with readings falling into the teens Sunday morning.