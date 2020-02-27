Winter’s back: cold temperatures and colder winds today

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Scattered snow showers taper off, windy and cold. High 30

Tonight: Isolated snow showers and flurries. Low 22

Friday: Slight chance of flurries early, breezy and cold. High 33

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, cold. 18/32

Sunday: Mostly sunny, milder afternoon. 21/48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A northwesterly flow of much colder air has developed in the wake of low pressure presently heading northeast. A few snow showers or flurries are lingering. The tight pressure gradient is whipping up strong westerly winds between 15 and 20 miles per hour and gusts to near 35. Temperatures are in the low-20s. Wind chills have dipped to 10-15 degrees. Today’s high will only be near 30.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of snow showers or flurries, no additional accumulations. The low will be near 20 again. The wind chills will be in the teens.

High temperatures will only be near freezing Friday and Saturday too. A clipper system will graze southern Ohio tomorrow. It will just be mostly cloudy in Central Ohio. High pressure will build into the region through the weekend. Sunday will be sunny and milder. Rain returns with highs in the 50s to start next week.

Dress warmly and let’s be careful out there!

-Bob