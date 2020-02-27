Winter’s back: cold temperatures and colder winds today

1  of  111
Closings and Delays
Ada Ex. Village School District Adena Local Schools Amanda Clearcreek Loc Schools Benjamin-Logan Local Berne Union Schools Big Walnut Local Schools Bishop Flaget School Bloom-Carroll Local School Dist. Buckeye Central Local Schools Buckeye Valley Schools Bucyrus City Schools Cardington Local Schools Champaign County Chillicothe City Schools Christian Star Academy Circleville City Schools Clear Fork Local Colonel Crawford School Columbus Arts & Technology Academy Columbus School for Girls Crooksville Exempted Village Schl Cypress Christian School and Preschool Danville School District Delaware Area Career Center Delaware City Schools Delaware County East Knox School District Eastern Local School District Eastland Career Center Elgin Local Schools Fairbanks Local School District Fairfield Career Center Fairfield Christian Academy Fairfield Union Local Schools Fairway School Forest Rose School Fredericktown School District Genoa Christian Academy Great Western Academy Grove City Christian School Groveport Comm. School Groveport Madison Schools Hamilton Local Schools Hardin County Hardin Northern Local District Highland Local Schools Hilliard City Schools Horizon Science Academy E.S. Horizon Science Academy H.S. Horizon Science Academy M.S. Horizon Science Academy Primary School Imagine Academy at Sullivant Indian Lake Local School Distr Jackson City Schools Jackson County Jonathan Alder Schools Knox County Career Center Lancaster City Schools Liberty Union-Thurston Local Schools Logan County Logan Elm School District Logan Hocking Local Schools Madison Christian School Marion City Schools Marion County Marion Tri-River Career Center Marysville Ex Village Schools Mechanicsburg Ex. Village Schools Miami Trace Local Schools Morgan Local Schools Morrow County Mt. Gilead Ex Village Schools Mt. Vernon City Schools New Beginnings Christian School New Lexington City Schools North Union School Dist Northern Local Schools Northmor Local Schools Olentangy Local Schools Paint Valley Local School Distr Pickaway Ross Voc Center Pickerington Local Schools Pleasant Local School District Polaris Christian Academy Redeemer Lutheran Preschool Ridgedale Local Schools Ridgemont Local Schools Riverdale Local Schools Ross Co Christian Academy South Columbus Preparatory Academy South-Western City Schools Southeastern Local School District St. Cecilia Elementary & Preschool St. Mary School St. Rose School Teays Valley Local Schools Tolles Career & Technical Center Triad Local Schools Trinity Lutheran Preschool Union County Union Scioto Local Urbana City Schools Vinton Co. Local Schools Walnut Township Local Schools Wellston City Schools West Liberty-Salem Local Schools Westerville City Schools Westfall Schools Worthington Christian Schools Wynford School District Zane Trace Local

Winter’s back: cold temperatures and colder winds today

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

  • Today: Scattered snow showers taper off, windy and cold. High 30
  • Tonight: Isolated snow showers and flurries. Low 22
  • Friday: Slight chance of flurries early, breezy and cold. High 33
  • Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, cold. 18/32
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, milder afternoon. 21/48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A northwesterly flow of much colder air has developed in the wake of low pressure presently heading northeast. A few snow showers or flurries are lingering. The tight pressure gradient is whipping up strong westerly winds between 15 and 20 miles per hour and gusts to near 35. Temperatures are in the low-20s. Wind chills have dipped to 10-15 degrees. Today’s high will only be near 30.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of snow showers or flurries, no additional accumulations. The low will be near 20 again. The wind chills will be in the teens.

High temperatures will only be near freezing Friday and Saturday too. A clipper system will graze southern Ohio tomorrow. It will just be mostly cloudy in Central Ohio. High pressure will build into the region through the weekend. Sunday will be sunny and milder. Rain returns with highs in the 50s to start next week.

Dress warmly and let’s be careful out there!

-Bob

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Storm Team 4

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools