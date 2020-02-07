Winter Weather Advisory: light snow and slick spots to start the day

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Light snow, breezy and cold. High 32

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, brisk and cold. Low 23

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of afternoon snow. High 35

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, slight risk of afternoon showers. 25/42

Monday: Morning rain, cool. 36/44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 1PM: Watch for slippery spots especially untreated and elevated surfaces. Snow will taper off from west to east today, though it may be slow to move out of our eastern counties even by this afternoon. Daytime accumulations should be relatively light bringing the totals to about an additional half-inch in Columbus, totally 1-2″. Expect lesser totals west and as much as 2-3 inches east. Temperatures won’t stray far from within a degree or two of 30.

Tonight and tomorrow’s weather will be brisk and cold. Morning lows will be in the low-20s. Tomorrow’s high will be in the low-30s with a slight chance of light snow.

Sunday the risk will be for afternoon rain showers with a high near 40. Monday begins a warmer trend with high temperatures in the 40s to around 50 by Thursday and chances of rain showers off and on.

Have A Great Friday-Fri-YAY! And Weekend!!

-Bob