Winter storm with snow and ice mainly southeast today through tonight

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Freezing drizzle early, light snow (1-3”), biting wind. High 25

Tonight: Snow, chance of snow and sleet (3-5”), cold wind. Low 13

Tuesday: Morning snow and flurries (0.5” or less). High 18

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, frigid morning. High 23 (4)

Thursday: Snow becoming a wintry mix. High 34 (20)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk winds and colder. High 26 (18)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A Storm Team 4 Weather Alert has been activated for today and tomorrow. Most of Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning through midday tomorrow. Southeastern Ohio has an Ice Storm Warning. The winter storm will come in stages today. Watch for freezing rain/drizzle early. Snow and freezing drizzle will affect this morning’s rush. Some snow-covered and slippery spots will develop early. The snow should be lighter mid-morning, even taper off through early afternoon. The high will be around 25 with a northerly wind that will keep wind chills in the teens.

Snow will pick up again in time for afternoon rush. That will be a daytime total of 1-3 inches of snow with some heavier pockets especially northwest. The heaviest snow will fall from late afternoon to around midnight or shortly after. In Columbus through daybreak it looks like we will add another 3-5 inches of new snow with higher totals northwest of the I-71 corridor. Morning lows will be near 15. A strong north wind will drive wind chills as low as 0-5 above.

After a few flurries early tomorrow it will be quiet and cold through Wednesday. Snow returns Wednesday night and turns into wintry mix of rain and snow Thursday and back to snow Thursday night. Thursday high will be above freezing for a change. Friday and Saturday will be in the 20s again.

Welcome to Monday!

-Bob