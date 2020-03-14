Winter storm brings wet snow and sleet, sloppy travel

A winter storm brought a quick halt to our early spring pattern, with heavy wet snow mixed with sleet falling across central Ohio. Accumulations will be limited by warm ground and pavement, but large flakes will cover lawns quickly and accumulate several inches over elevated terrain.

The snow will taper off later this evening as low pressure tracks from the Tennessee Valley to the Mid-Atlantic, and the upper-level support weakens. After sunset, slowly falling temperatures will create slippery conditions in many areas lasting through early Sunday.

High pressure will arrive later in the weekend from Canada and the Great Lakes, clearing the sky and bringing a seasonable warm-up.

A weak cold front will bring clouds Tuesday, but moisture is limited. A spring storm will introduce showers and thunder Thursday and Friday.

Saturday: Wet snow and sleet, heavy at times. 32-34

Tonight: Snow ending (1-3″ total) by midnight. Low 29

Sunday: Sunshine, few clouds, seasonable. High 46

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 52 (32)

Tuesday: Clouds increase, milder. High 55 (41)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, little cooler. High 49 (33)

Thursday: Showers likely, mild. High 59 (38)

Friday: Showers, storm. High 66 (53)