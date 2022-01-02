The weather has changed dramatically in the past 24 hours after a balmy, soggy New Year’s Day high of 59 degrees and a record rainfall (1.34 inches) in Columbus.

Clouds will linger through the evening and nighttime hours, with temperatures falling below freezing. A stray flurry is possible. Skies will slowly clear early Monday as high pressure builds in from the west, though temperatures will struggle to get above freezing in the afternoon.

High pressure will shift east to the Mid-Atlantic Tuesday, bringing a return flow of southwesterly winds and a quick warmup Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will bring increasing clouds Wednesday, but with little moisture showers are not expected. A southern disturbance will bring a little snow mainly south of central Ohio, though snow showers will develop in the afternoon with a reinforcing blast of cold air to end the week.

FORECAST

Sunday: Cloudy, brisk. Near 32

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, cold. Low 20

Monday: Partly cloudy, cold. High 30

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy, milder. High 42 (21)

Wednesday: Clouds increase, windy. High 46 (34)

Thursday: Snow showers, colder. High 28 (24)

Friday: Partly cloudy, frigid. High 23 (15)

Partly cloudy. High 35 (13)