Winter returns this week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Cloudy, breezy and cold with light rain and snow south

Today: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 36

Tonight: Partly cloudy, brisk and cold. Low 24

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 34

Wednesday: Show showers, light. High 36 (27)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few flurries early. High 34 (25)

Friday: Sunshine returns, cold. High 35 (23)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A weakening low pressure system is passing to the south of the Buckeye State this morning. Any precipitation with that system is mainly southeast and should taper off pretty quickly this morning. A light accumulation of wet snow or mix is possible there. Surface high pressure will build in from the west this afternoon and tonight which should clear our sky . It will be a seasonably cool day with highs ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with lows into the low to mid-20s by daybreak. Tuesday will be dry and colder with highs in the mid-30s.

Light precipitation will move into the area late tomorrow night and Wednesday with a storm system out of the west. Though it looks like a mix of rain and snow for some southern counties, it looks like just light snow in the I-70. A light coating of snow will be possible.

Have A Great Week!!

-Bob