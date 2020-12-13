Winter returns this week after mild weekend

We flirted with 60 degrees Saturday in a mild southwest flow. Behind a cold front, seasonably chilly weather returned Sunday, with readings in the upper 30s under cloudy skies. Weak high pressure will move across Ohio, keeping things dry but not doing much to break up the leftover cloud cover.

A southern disturbance on the trailing end of the front will bring a few hours of rain late tonight south of I-70, ending as a wintry mix. A little snow may accumulate on the grass over hilly areas of southeast Ohio early Monday. High pressure will build across southeastern Canada early in the week, feeding chillier air south, and holding after readings to the mid-30s.

A Pacific system will travel cross-country, with a shield of rain and snow (north) moving through the Southern states Tuesday to the Mid-Atlantic Coast Wednesday, potentially bringing portions of Ohio a light coating of snow Wednesday morning into the early afternoon. Seasonably cold and and dry conditions will follow behind the storm, with a gradual weekend warm-up.

Forecast

Sunday: Cloudy, cooler. High 40

Tonight: Cloudy, light wintry mix south. Low 33

Monday: Mix clouds and sun. High 38

Tuesday: Partly sunny, colder. High 34 (24)

Wednesday: Light snow. High 35 (26)

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. High 35 (26)

Friday: More sunshine. High 38 (23)

Saturday: Clouds return. High 42 (26)