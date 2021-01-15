Winter returns for the weekend, after a mild start to January

After several mild January days in the low to mid-40s, winter will work back into Ohio this weekend.

The passage of a cold front this morning brought a rain/snow changeover, before drier air brought some welcome afternoon sun. The day ended with a band of rain/snow showers, marking the arrival of colder air.

The breaks in the overcast will fill in tonight as cold, most air circulates around an upper-level low drifting east across the Midwest, with a surface low in the Mid-Mississippi Valley barely moving.

Bands of snow showers will rotate around weakening low pressure through the weekend, leaving light accumulations, though grassy accumulations will tend melt during the daylight hours. Temperatures will stay in the 30s beginning this weekend through the middle of next week, with nighttime lows in the upper 20s.

Early next week looks to be seasonably cold and a little drier, until a northern system brings a wintry mix Tuesday.

Forecast

Evening: Rain/snow showers, colder.

Tonight: Colder, with sprinkles/flurries. Low 30

Saturday: Snow showers (coating in spots). High 36 (30)

Sunday: Cloudy, flurries linger. High 34 (30)

MLK Day: Few flurries, mainly cloudy, cold. High 33 (27)

Tuesday: Light wintry mix. High 37 (26)

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun, chilly. High 37 (26)

Thursday: Few showers, milder. High 40 (30)