Winter outlook released by NOAA for 2020-21 winter season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued their annual winter outlook Thursday for the U.S.

Climate experts are predicting cooler than average temperatures across the Northwest and northern Plains, and a milder winter for the southern half of the nation. Above-normal temperatures are also expected in the East, including the upper Ohio Valley.

Wetter than normal conditions are projected from the Pacific Northwest to the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley region.

The primary climatic factor this season is La Nina, which reflects cooler water in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, especially off the coast of South America in the vicinity of Peru.

In a typical La Nina winter, the polar jet stream shifts north around high pressure in the northeastern Pacific and then dips south across the northern Rockies and Upper Midwest. Cold air masses are directed into the northern tier of states, but less likely to reach areas east of the Great Lakes with any frequency.

A storm track on the boundary from the central Plains and Mississippi Valley to the Great Lakes favors above-normal precipitation, usually a mixture of rain (south) and snow (north).

Snowfall in the Ohio Valley tends to run a little below normal in a La Nina season. All La Nina winters are not alike. The winter of 2016-17 produced merely 9.7 inches in Columbus and was very mild. The following winter in 2017-18 was a little snowier than average at 30.7 inches. Much depends on the prevailing storm track in response to multiple weather factors.

There are additional climatic factors such as solar activity, blocking Atlantic high pressure, and snow cover in northern Eurasia that play a role in winter patterns.