Winter officially begins today starting a roller coaster week of weather

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Afternoon showers, chilly and breezy. High 41

Tonight: Evening showers, breezy and cold. Low 33

Tuesday: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. High 40

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, milder. High 50 (29)

Thursday: Rain changing to snow in the evening. High 43 (34)

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy, very cold. High 25 (18)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Winter officially begins with the Winter Solstice at 5:02 this morning. And the morning seems fitting.

It’s mostly cloudy, brisk and cold this morning. Temperatures are around freezing. Feels like temperatures are in the 20s. A fast-moving clipper system will race across the Great Lakes this afternoon and evening. We will get showers generated by a boundary associated with the low pressure system. The showers will be widespread but that will also move very quickly across the region.

It looks like we only get around a tenth of an inch of rain. Rain may end as light snow or flurries tomorrow morning because of surface high pressure and much colder air behind the front. It will also be windy today. Expect sustained winds at 7-11 mph and gusts in the low 20s. Today’s high will be around 40. Tonight’s low will be around freezing.

Tomorrow we should see some sunshine as high pressure tracking west to east reaches into the Ohio Valley from the south.

Wednesday another low pressure system which will come all the way from the Pacific Northwest will track across the Great Lakes. The frontal boundaries with this storm will bring rain that will change to snow late Wednesday into Thursday, Christmas Eve. It looks like there may be a brief period for snow accumulation Thursday which would stick around for an unseasonably cold Christmas Day.

I hope you have a good Monday!

-Bob