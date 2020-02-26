WEATHER ALERT DAY: Winter makes a comeback but only temporarily

STORM TEAM 4 WEATHER ALERT DAY

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy dense fog, rain showers, chance of wintry mix. High 41

Tonight: Rain and snow showers changing to snow. Low 24

Thursday: Scattered snow showers taper off, gusty winds. High 30

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. 19/31

Saturday: Partly sunny, cold. 17/30

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 18/42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Patchy fog and drizzle start our day here in Central Ohio before a complicated weather pattern develops later. Low pressure near the Ohio River will make its way northeast today. That will bring colder air into Central Ohio from early afternoon on. That will change rain showers to a mix of rain and snow late this afternoon and into snow showers tonight. This will mean a good chance of slushy, slippery travel this evening, but less than an inch of snow accumulation after the changeover in Columbus.

The high temperature today will be about 41 at around noon. After that temperatures will fall into the low-30s by sunset.

Snow will accumulate to around 5 inches in the northwestern part of Ohio, closer to an inch or two in northwestern Central Ohio, and less than an inch in Columbus.

The snow moves out Thursday morning leaving much colder air and very windy conditions in its wake.

Thursday through Saturday will be dry but much colder.

Have a Great Wednesday

Bob