Winter makes a brief comeback through mid-week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, mild. High 58

Tonight: Rain to rain and snow late. Low 33

Wednesday: Snow and rain showers, windy. High: 44

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy. High 50 (29)

Friday: Sunny. High 61 (35)

Saturday: Showers. High 60 (43)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The April Roller Coaster rolls on. A cold front from northwest of the state has moved south to near the Ohio River. In its wake winds have shifted to the northwest and more clouds are moving into the region. Light rain showers have developed in the far northern counties, north of the metro area but it will be dry. By daybreak the temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Low pressure will develop on the front southwest of the state. As the low slides northeast the front will lift to nearly the I-71 corridor as a warm front. That keeps the front farther south than in yesterday’s early model runs so today’s highs in Central Ohio will be closer to 60 than mid-60s. It will be cooler north and warmer south.

Rain showers will develop on the back side of the front this evening. Cold air from the northwest will move into the region. Precipitation along the frontal boundary will become a rain/snow mix changing to snow behind the low before daybreak as the front dives southeast.

Snow will move into the metro area before and during rush hour. Though the ground is pretty warm the snowfall rate may be quick enough for slushy accumulations on mainly grassy and elevated surfaces by daybreak. Snowfall totals will range from 1 to 2 inches with heavier amounts, 2-4 inches, to the northwest and less than an inch southeast of I-71 corridor. Visibility will be limited in spots with the snowfall. Precipitation will shift to eastern Ohio by mid to late morning.

Morning low temperatures will be at or below freezing in spots mainly northwest of I-71. Freeze Watches and Freeze Warning will be in effect for late tonight through tomorrow morning. Tomorrow’s high will be around 40.

Thursday will be the coldest morning this week with lows in the upper 20s to around 30. Thursday’s high will be around 50. Friday and the weekend will be warmer with highs around 60.

Happy Tuesday!

-Bob