COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. This is the time we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm.

Surprisingly, the shift from early fall to our first snowfall comes faster on the calendar than we might think. The average first freeze in central Ohio arrives on Oct. 27 in Columbus, but 7-10 days earlier in the colder outlying areas.

Average first snowfall

In the past decade, the Columbus area sees its initial snowflakes on Nov. 7. Last fall, snow flurries arrived on Nov. 13, 2021, and left a coating (0.4 inch) the following morning.

The first dusting of snow in Columbus typically occurs around Thanksgiving (Nov. 28), with an inch or more centered around Dec. 7.

These dates are strictly averages, of course, and exhibit a wide range. The earliest snowflakes in recent decades flew on Oct. 4, 2014, but did not show up until Dec. 18 in 1996.

The first 1-inch snowfall coated the ground as early as Oct. 22, 1925, and as late as Jan. 24, 1941 and 1991. Last winter that initial 1-inch accumulation did not come until Jan. 16.

Measurable snow (0.1 inch or greater) is reported on 28 days, based on the the past 30 years (1991-2020) at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

An average Columbus winter brings 28.2 inches of snow, with January (9.5 inches) and February (7.6 inches) typically the snowiest months.

Last winter in Central Ohio up and down

The winter of 2021-22 was very mild at the start; December (7.3 degrees above normal) brought a mere half-inch of snow. You may recall a warm Christmas Day (62 degrees) and a balmy, soggy New Year’s Day (59 degrees and 1.34 inches of rain).

Winter kicked into gear in the second half of January 2022 and finished 4.3 degrees below normal, with a half foot of snow. A more substantial snow and ice storm hit the region on Feb. 3-4.

Overall, the season snowfall totaled only 14.5 inches last winter, half of what fell in the winter of 2020-21 (29.7 inches). In recent years, the total snowfall ranged from a minimum of 9.3 inches in 2016-17 to a sizable 56.4 inches in the harsh winter of 2013-14.