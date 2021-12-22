A blustery, cold day feels more like December in the wake of a cold front earlier in the day. A cold northwesterly wind lowered the wind chill to near 20, with a mix of clouds and sun. Northeastern Ohio has seen lake-effect snow showers, but the air is drier in central Ohio.

Skies will gradually clear overnight and temperatures will dip into the low 20s, with diminishing winds, as high pressure builds across the lower Ohio Valley to the central Appalachians.

Winds will increase Thursday out of the southwest ahead of low pressure that will track across the Great Lakes, swinging a warm front through. Temperatures will rebound into themid-40s. The air is dry, so little in the way of moisture is expected beyond a few northern sprinkles.

A strong southerly flow Christmas Even will send temperatures into the mid-50s Christmas Eve, with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. A cold front will come through early on Christmas Day and stall just to the south, allowing another wave of low pressure to track east later in the weekend with a period of rain. Temperatures will remain well above normal through most of the remainder of the month

FORECAST

Wednesday: Mix sun and clouds, brisk, colder. High 33

Tonight: Clearing, cold. Low 21

Thursday: Increasing clouds, milder. High 41

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy, windy, evening showers. High 52 (36)

Christmas Day: Showers, mild. High 61 (53)

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, cooler. High 43 (38)

Monday: Showers return, mild. High 60 (40)

Tuesday: Showers, cooler. High 48 (39)