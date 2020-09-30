Windy today, cooler the rest of the week with a few showers

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, chance of late day showers, windy. High 65

Tonight: Partly cloudy, slight chance of evening showers. Low 44

Thursday: Increasing clouds, mild, spotty light showers later. High 63

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool. 41/59

Saturday: Partly cloudy, cold morning, patchy frost. 38/61

Sunday: Partly sunny, few showers. 43/63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It’s not only the leaves that are changing. The weather is too. A cold front that stretches from the Great Lakes back through the Mississippi Valley will move into and through Ohio today. Ahead of the front it will be windy. Afternoon winds will be southwesterly at 16 to 20 miles per hour with gusts to near 40. The high will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

There will be a slight risk of isolated to scattered showers with this fast-moving front this evening. It will be just enough rain to wet the pavement in a few areas. Skies will be partly cloudy by daybreak. The low will be in the mid-40s.

Tomorrow will be increasingly cloudy with the chance of spotty light evening showers. The high will be in the low to mid 60s. High pressure will bring the sun back Friday but also some cooler air. The high will be near 60. Saturday will be in the low 60s after a frosty start. There will be a chance of showers Sunday and the first of next week will be dry and cool. Highs go from the low to upper 60s.

Happy Hump Day!!!

-Bob