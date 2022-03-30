WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 6 A.M. THURSDAY

A warm front lifted north, sending temperatures soaring to into the mid-70s, wind increasing clouds and gusty southerly topping 30 mph Clouds will thicken this evening ahead of a cold front, followed by showers and windy conditions after midnight.

A large storm system in the Upper Midwest will move across the northern Great Lakes Thursday and drag a cold front through the state, with showers diminishing midday. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s and winds will be brisk from the southwest, with gusts likely reaching 30-40 mph.

Another round of showers will develop Thursday night, possibly mixing with wet snowflakes Friday morning before ending. Cooler weather will return for the first weekend of April. High temperatures Friday will peak in the mid-40s.

Skies will be partly sunny Saturday, A weak disturbance could trigger a few showers Saturday night. Weekend temperatures will start off in the upper 30s and reach the seasonal mid-50s in the afternoon.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun, windy, warmer. High 79

Tonight: Clouds increase, showers later, windy, mild. Low 56

Thursday: Cloudy, showers early, cooler p.m. High 60, falling to 48

Friday: Morning shower/flurry, clearing. High 46 (36)

Saturday: Clouds increase, showers later. High 55 (30)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 53 (39)

Monday: Partly sunny. High 58 (37)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain late. High 62 (43)