Windy, drying out and turning much cooler this week

WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 8 P.M.

Low pressure over northern Michigan is bringing strong winds southwest-west winds gusting over 40 mph. The wind will help evaporate some of the standing water after another soaking weather system dumped 1 to 3 inches of rain north of the I-70 corridor and less than an inch south.

A mix of clouds and sunshine and very mild conditions will prevail, with readings in the mid- to upper 60s. Cooler weather will arrive overnight and stay with through midweek in a northwesterly flow, which will also keep a southern storm south of Ohio Tuesday. A cold front will bring a chance for a few showers, mainly north, on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average the first half the week, then return to seasonable levels Thursday, and warm back up to the low 60 s Friday ahead of a frontal system and the next rain-maker.

Sunday: Mix sun and clouds, windy, mild. High 68

Tonight: Some clouds, breezy. Low 42

Monday: Clouds fill in, breezy, cooler. High 45

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 43 (34)

Wednesday: Clouds linger, shower. High 49 (37)

Thursday: Partly sunny. 54 (35)

Friday: Clouds increase, ran late. High 62 (38)

Saturday: Early showers. High 57 (43)