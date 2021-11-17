COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. High 68

Tonight: Rain after midnight, breezy. Low 43

Thursday: Rain likely, cooler. High 46

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold morning. High 44 (27)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 48 (28)







FORECAST DISCUSSION

A warm front crossing the Buckeye State is lifting to the north of Central Ohio this morning. So even though it will be mostly cloudy, temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. It will also be a very breezy day with winds around 10-16 miles per hour and wind gusts around 25-35 mph.

The second part of the frontal system will cross the region tonight. That will be a cold front with rain traveling from northwest to southeast Ohio by early tomorrow morning. It won’t be quite as breezy tonight. Winds will be 5-15 miles per hour. Rainfall will total a half inch to an inch.

High pressure centered southwest of the Ohio Valley will build into the region after the rain. That will mean dry weather for Friday and Saturday with a chance of showers on Sunday. Highs will range from the low-40s Friday to the low 50s on Sunday.

Saturday will be another chilling day for the Buckeyes game at Ohio Stadium. Saturday morning lows will be below freezing. The high will only be in the mid-upper 40s.

Happy Hump Day!!

-Bob