High Wind Warning North / Wind Advisory Central

A cold front moved through Ohio, bringing an end to the rain, Shifting winds to the west will continue to gust as high as 50 mph before diminishing this evening, as a powerful low-pressure system moves away across Ontario, Canada. Drier air will break up some of the cloud cover, with temperatures falling back into the 40s.

Skies will clear overnight, allowing morning lows to tumble into the upper 20s. Sunshine and seasonal weather returns Sunday and Monday as high pressure over the South builds east.

Milder southwesterly winds will bring a nice warmup beginning on Tuesday, with highs rebounding into the 50s and low 60s. A cold front will trigger some showers Thursday, followed by seasonally cool weather heading into next weekend.

FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, turning cooler. Temperatures falling into the 30s

Tonight: Clearing, diminishing winds, colder. Low 30

Sunday: Sunny, seasonal. High 47

Monday: Sunshine. High 49 (30)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 53 (30)

Wednesday: Early showers, some sun p.m., mild. High 59 (44)

Thursday: Showers likely. High 63 (52)

Friday: Cloudy, chilly, few showers. High 45 (33)