Will this chilly carry into Summer

As we head into the middle of May, a lot of people are wondering what happened to the warmer weather that usually accompanies spring.

Temperatures have been about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year, leaving us with frosty mornings and highs far from the 70s that we’d be used to this time of year.

Almanac for Columbus from May 11, 2021

But, the trend by the end of spring will bring back more seasonal, and even above normal temperatures for this time of the year.

And it’s not just here in Columbus, but most of the country will be wrapping up May with temperatures averaging above normal.

Along with the warmer weather, Central Ohio is expected to see an equal chance for above or below normal rainfall amounts for the end of May.

Drier than normal conditions are expected for Northeast Ohio and into the rest of the northeast corner of the state.

While this sounds like good news for the end of spring, what about summer?

While Summer solstice, this year on June 21, marks the start of summer on the calendar, meteorological summer is categorized as the entirety of the months of June, July and August.

While temperatures will naturally start to warm up in the summer months, all across Ohio, we’re expected to have a warmer than normal summer. And it’s not just here in Ohio, but across the country that is heading into a pattern of above normal temperatures, especially as you head southwest toward states like New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Colorado.

As far as precipitation goes, the Ohio Valley is set up for an equal chance for wetter or drier than normal conditions during the summer months. Wetter than normal conditions are expected across much of the East Coast and the Gulf Coast as well as into Southern Arizona. Meanwhile, a much drier than normal summer is anticipated in the Northwest stretching into the Norther Plains, which is unfortunately an area already experiencing drought conditions.