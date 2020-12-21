Why winter doesn’t officially start until December 21

There are several ways that people mark the change of season. Some might mark the start of winter as the first time they see a measurable snow, meteorological winter starts on December 1, but this year the first day of winter is marked on calendars as Dec 21, which is the winter solstice.

All seasons occur based on the tilt of the earth and the earth’s relation to the sun. Since the earth is tilted on its axis at 23.5 degrees.

Because of the particular conditions needed with the tilt of the earth and where it is in its rotation around the sun, the date of the Winter Solstice, or the first day of winter can vary, but generally happens on December 21 or 22.

Winter happens when the earth is tilted away from the Sun. As a result, we start to see shorter amounts of daylight hours in the Norther Hemisphere.

This week and next week, we will see some of the darkest days of the year. On December 21, we will only have 9 hours and 20 min of daylight, which leaves us in the dark for 14 hours and 40 minutes.

Even though the Vernal equinox, or the first day of spring this year is on March 20, we will see 12 hours and 1 min of daylight on March 14, then continue to see more time with sunlight than darkness through the rest of the spring and summer months.