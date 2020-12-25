White Christmas means work for road crews, others

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – If you were dreaming of a white Christmas, you got it.

Central Ohio was blanketed with a fresh cover of Christmas snow.

While some people got the snow blower out of storage, others were busy shoveling and plowing.

State, city, and county crews were out since Christmas eve removing snow and so were commercial crews like Fast Eddy’s Grounds Maintenance in Mount Vernon, where nearly six inches of snow fell.

“We started probably shoveling around 5,” said Jason Blanchard with Fast Eddy’s. “It’s just our job. It’s something we signed up for, so make sure everybody can get around on Christmas.”

Those crews said they put their holiday plans on hold until the job is done and then they’ll spend time with their family, resting up for the next snow storm.

“These are my friends, they’re pretty much my family,” said Michael Grennell with Fast Eddy’s. “I’ve worked with them all season, so I’m not going to leave them hanging where they’re doing it by themselves, so I just had my parents and my family wait for me.”

Where most folks see a white Christmas, snow removal crews see green.

“We’ve already done more revenue in December than we did the entire last year, so we don’t really forecast snow revenue,” said Fast Eddy’s General Manager Chris Hurlow. “It’s all a bonus.”