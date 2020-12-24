White Christmas for Central Ohio, slippery travel and a blast of Arctic air

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CENTRAL OHIO / WINTER STORM WARNING SOUTHEAST

Wintry weather will prevail Christmas Eve as low pressure tracks north west of the Appalachians and across Pennsylvania tonight.

Bands of snow as will overspread central and eastern Ohio, with accumulations ranging from a coating northwest of Columbus to several inches east of the I-71 corridor falling by midnight. The snow will gradually taper off to snow showers, but a steady snow will persist into early Christmas morning over the northeastern part of the state.

Gusty winds and falling temperatures will make travel difficult this evening through the overnight, and watch for a thin layer of ice under the snow after a quick freeze-up.

Snow showers will linger early on Christmas Day, enhanced by lake moisture, with additional minor accumulations in the northeastern sections. Frigid temperatures will hover between 15 and 20 degrees.

The weekend will bring moderation and seasonal readings in the 30s Saturday with sunshine. Clouds will increase Sunday ahead of the next storm tracking north of Ohio Monday that will bring rain, ending as flurries early Monday as chillier air arrives.

Forecast

Christmas Eve: Periods of snow (1-2″, 2-4″ east), colder, slick spots. Falling through 20s

Tonight: Light snow/flurries, slippery roads, windy, cold. Low 15

Christmas Day: Clouds linger, early flurries, brisk, frigid. High 20

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 32 (15)

Sunday: Clouds increase p.m., milder, rain at night. High 43 (23)

Monday: Few flurries, mostly cloudy, chilly. High 36 (34)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, colder. High 33 (21)

Wednesday: Wintry mix. High 37 (28)

Merry Christmas and drive safely! -Ben