COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When Weather Channel storm-chaser Jim Cantore wanted to see what Winter Storm Landon would be like, he came to Columbus.

Cantore — who has experienced hurricanes and even thundersnow on the job — arrived in central Ohio on Wednesday in anticipation of the storm that was scheduled to drop rain, then sleet, then snow through Friday.

While he was in the Short North, he ran into Storm Team 4’s McKenna King, who was traveling the city in the NBC4 Mobile Weather Lab. They stopped long enough to talk — about the weather, of course — and to pose for a few pictures.

Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore with Storm Team 4’s McKenna King in Columbus, Ohio, on Feb. 3, 2022

Cantore said he came south to get to Columbus.

“We started off in Detroit, and we had some pretty heavy snow totals forecast up there,” he said. “Slowly but surely, everything kind of shifted to the south. That’s what we do. We chase the shift, and that’s what we’re doing while I’m up in Columbus.”

Cantore also forecasted his winner for the Super Bowl. He likes the Cincinnati Bengals.