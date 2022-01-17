COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus roads are slick Monday morning after snowfall overnight has Franklin County under a Level 2 snow emergency.

If you’ve woken up and haven’t seen your street cleaned off, how can you find out when the plows will come and clean it?

To find out, you can use this website called Columbus WarriorWatch that uses GPS trackers to show you when roads have been plowed and the priority of your street to be cleaned.

If you are on the roads with snow plows, be sure to give them plenty of room to work, do not try to pass them, and watch for sudden stops or turns.

Storm Team 4 has issued a Weather Alert Day because of the snow. Here is our latest forecast.

As of 8:45 a.m. Monday, no freeway closures were being reported in Columbus, but crews were asking for patience as they plowed area roads. Follow this link for the latest traffic conditions.