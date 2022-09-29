LATEST ON IAN

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, west-northwest of Fort Myers, at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, packing 150 mph winds.

The fierce storm barreled into the Florida Peninsula, and then crawled northeast south of Tampa and Orlando Wednesday night, causing widespread flooding and severe wind damage, before emerging along Florida’s Atlantic coast south of Cape Canaveral Thursday morning. The storm was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning at 5 a.m.

Storm surge driven by Category 4 winds in excess of 150 mph inundated low-lying areas in southwest Florida. Wind gusts were recorded as high as 124 mph at Punta Gorda, Florida, shortly after landfall, which is regarded as the fourth most powerful storm to strike Florida in modern history, and tied with 8 other storms for the fifth strongest landfalling storm in the U.S.

Ian took a path very similar to Hurricane Charley in 2004, which caused heavy damage in Central Florida after veering inland near Punta Gorda.

The official NHC track takes the storm northward Thursday offshore. Coastal Georgia, South Carolina and northeast Florida will be looking at potentially life-threatening storm surge, as Ian moves northeast, before turning making a second landfall along the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon, likely re-strengthening to a Category 1 hurricane.

Tropical storm warnings are already in effect all the way up to Pamlico Sound along the North Carolina coast, and a hurricane warning has been issued for the entire coast of South Carolina, along with a storm surge watch, in anticipation of Ian’s next U.S. landfall.

TRACK OF HURRICANE IAN:

The system will continue inland through South Carolina and North Carolina this weekend. While the storm would not be as much of a wind-maker as friction over land weakens the circulation, it will produce heavy rainfall while slowing down near the Appalachians.

The remnants of Ian will increase cloud cover in the Ohio Valley Friday night, and bring periods of rain Saturday, beginning in the morning, which will likely affect the OSU-Rutgers game that has a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. Winds will become gusty in the afternoon from the northeast at 15-25 mph, adding to the weather factor.

Areas that receive rain from Ian will experience cooler temperatures, mainly in the mid-50s to low 60s, with readings in the mid to upper 60s across the northwest where the weather will stay dry.

The storm will eventually run up against high pressure over New England and be suppressed southeastward on Sunday, with showers limited to the southeastern portion of Ohio, before shifting across the Ohio River.

TOPSHOT – Waves hit the Malecon in Havana, on September 28, 2022, after the passage of hurricane Ian. – Cuba exceeded 12 hours this Wednesday in total blackout with “zero electricity generation” due to failures in the links of the national electrical system (sen), after the passage of powerful Hurricane Ian. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

Wind blows palm trees ahead of Hurricane Ian in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, on September 28, 2022. – Ian intensified to just shy of catastrophic Category 5 strength Wednesday as its heavy winds began pummelling Florida, with forecasters warning of life-threatening storm surges after leaving millions without power in Cuba. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – A car drives on US Road 17 ahead of Hurricane Ian, in Punta Gorda, Florida on September 28, 2022. – Ian intensified to just shy of catastrophic Category 5 strength Wednesday as its heavy winds began pummelling Florida, with forecasters warning of life-threatening storm surges after leaving millions without power in Cuba. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – An old American car passes through a flooded street in Havana, on September 28, 2022, after the passage of hurricane Ian. – Cuba exceeded 12 hours this Wednesday in total blackout with “zero electricity generation” due to failures in the links of the national electrical system (sen), after the passage of powerful Hurricane Ian. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

A man walks along the mudflats as the tide recedes from Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall on September 28, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. – Ian intensified to just shy of catastrophic Category 5 strength Wednesday as its heavy winds began pummelling Florida, with forecasters warning of life-threatening storm surges after leaving millions without power in Cuba. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

People walk along the mudflats as the tide recedes from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches on September 28, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. – Ian intensified to just shy of catastrophic Category 5 strength Wednesday as its heavy winds began pummelling Florida, with forecasters warning of life-threatening storm surges after leaving millions without power in Cuba. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Boats are anchored in Charlotte Harbor ahead of Hurricane Ian, in Punta Gorda, Florida on September 28, 2022. – Ian intensified to just shy of catastrophic Category 5 strength Wednesday as its heavy winds began pummelling Florida, with forecasters warning of life-threatening storm surges after leaving millions without power in Cuba. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

An uprooted tree, toppled by strong winds from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian, rests in a parking lot of a shopping center, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Cooper City, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian is shown, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

People walk where water is receding out of Tampa Bay due to a negative surge ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

SARASOTA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 28: A downed tree covers the road after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 28: General view of St. Pete Beach bay as the winds from Hurricane Ian arrive on September 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Storm Team 4 will continue to closely monitor the storm and update this forecast throughout the weekend.