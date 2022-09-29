LATEST ON IAN
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, west-northwest of Fort Myers, at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, packing 150 mph winds.
The fierce storm barreled into the Florida Peninsula, and then crawled northeast south of Tampa and Orlando Wednesday night, causing widespread flooding and severe wind damage, before emerging along Florida’s Atlantic coast south of Cape Canaveral Thursday morning. The storm was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning at 5 a.m.
Storm surge driven by Category 4 winds in excess of 150 mph inundated low-lying areas in southwest Florida. Wind gusts were recorded as high as 124 mph at Punta Gorda, Florida, shortly after landfall, which is regarded as the fourth most powerful storm to strike Florida in modern history, and tied with 8 other storms for the fifth strongest landfalling storm in the U.S.
Ian took a path very similar to Hurricane Charley in 2004, which caused heavy damage in Central Florida after veering inland near Punta Gorda.
The official NHC track takes the storm northward Thursday offshore. Coastal Georgia, South Carolina and northeast Florida will be looking at potentially life-threatening storm surge, as Ian moves northeast, before turning making a second landfall along the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon, likely re-strengthening to a Category 1 hurricane.
Tropical storm warnings are already in effect all the way up to Pamlico Sound along the North Carolina coast, and a hurricane warning has been issued for the entire coast of South Carolina, along with a storm surge watch, in anticipation of Ian’s next U.S. landfall.
TRACK OF HURRICANE IAN:
The system will continue inland through South Carolina and North Carolina this weekend. While the storm would not be as much of a wind-maker as friction over land weakens the circulation, it will produce heavy rainfall while slowing down near the Appalachians.
The remnants of Ian will increase cloud cover in the Ohio Valley Friday night, and bring periods of rain Saturday, beginning in the morning, which will likely affect the OSU-Rutgers game that has a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. Winds will become gusty in the afternoon from the northeast at 15-25 mph, adding to the weather factor.
Areas that receive rain from Ian will experience cooler temperatures, mainly in the mid-50s to low 60s, with readings in the mid to upper 60s across the northwest where the weather will stay dry.
The storm will eventually run up against high pressure over New England and be suppressed southeastward on Sunday, with showers limited to the southeastern portion of Ohio, before shifting across the Ohio River.
Storm Team 4 will continue to closely monitor the storm and update this forecast throughout the weekend.