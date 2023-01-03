ABOVE: Watch a review of 2022’s weather in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a memorably cold Christmas holiday weekend, with a 4-inch snow cover, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, the weather pattern flip-flopped on New Year’s weekend.

A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and 58 early on New Year’s Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.

A potent storm will track through the Midwest, bringing rain and a possible thunderstorm Tuesday, when temperatures soar into the 60s on Tuesday, rivaling the record high of 64 degrees, set on Jan. 3 1950. The unseasonably warm weather will result in an early-season severe weather outbreak across parts of the Southern states, including damaging winds and tornadoes.

A realignment of the jet stream will feed seasonably air into the Ohio Valley later in the week, accompanied by sprinkles changing to flurries Thursday night and Friday, whenhigh temperatures fall back into the seasonal upper 30s.

There are some indictations in the model guiance for snow and mixed precipitation at the end of next weekend, reminding us it’s still January.

After a period of moderate cold across the Midwest and Northeast January 5-10, NOAA’s 8- to 14-day outlook favors a return to warmer-than-average weather over much of the country around midmonth.

Climate Prediction Center (NOAA)

Precipitation is projected to be a little above normal over the Eastern states during the second and third weeks of January, and across the southern Plains and Far West.

Climate Prediction Center (NOAA)

Long-range numerical forecasting models suggest an upper-atmospheric warming in the stratosphere, which would dislodge a mass of polar air southward and bring much colder weather across the eastern half of the country in late January.

January, on average, is the coldest (29.6 degrees) and snowiest (9.5 inches) month of the year in the Columbus area.

January 2022 was cold (25.3 degrees), with a modest total snowfall (6.3 inches). Heavy rain on Groundhog Day turned to ice and snow the next day, accumulating around 5 inches of snow on Feb. 3-4, creating hazardous travel conditions.