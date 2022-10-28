COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trick-or-treaters will need to include the umbrella or rain gear with their costume in central Ohio this Halloween. This should come as no surprise, since Halloween weather has trended wet in recent years. The rain should be light, off-and-on showers.

A low-pressure system will be moving north through the Mississippi and Lower Ohio Valleys late Monday, bringing a swath of light rain. Winds will be southwesterly Monday, averaging 8-12 mph, so not too breezy.

Fortunately, temperatures will be relatively mild, in the low 60s in the early evening before nightfall. The average high temperature in Columbus on Oct. 31 is 59 degrees, and the average low is 40.

Last year, we experienced periods of rain on Thursday, Oct. 28, with a high of 67 and .40 inches of rain, when many communities held trick-or-treat night. The year before was even more unpleasant on the Thursday before Halloween: a high of 50 degrees and 1.25 inches of rain.

Halloween 2019 was also wet: 1.51 inches of rain — wettest on record in Columbus. The high temperature was 64 degrees very early, but cold air arrived later and later in the evening there was a brief wintry mix.

Rain also fell on Halloween 2018, totaling .63 inches, with a high of 63 degrees. Going back to 2017, Halloween was quite chilly — 44 degrees — but at least the weather was dry.

The coldest maximum temperature in Columbus on Halloween was 38 degrees in 1906. The lowest morning minimum was 20 degrees in 1887.

The warmest Halloween came in 1950 (83 degrees). The warmest minimum was a balmy 61 degrees in 1919.

Occasionally, a few snowflakes fly on Halloween. The greatest daily snowfall on Oct. 31 in Columbus was 1 inch in 1993, on top of 3.6 inches the day before, making for a wintry Halloween weekend. A coating of snow fell in 1954, and a trace of snow was in the air as recently as 2019 and 2012.

Since trick or treat dates and times vary in different communities, it’s important to make sure that you’re weather aware before you head out. One of the best ways to do that is downloading our NBC4 mobile weather app or checking nbc4i.com/weather.