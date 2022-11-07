COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The weather is shaping up to be ideal for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, across all of Ohio, the Midwest, and the East.

Skies will dawn mainly clear, with some scattered clouds across northern Ohio. Winds will be light at daybreak, then pick up out of the northeast around high pressure at 8-12 mph.

Morning temperatures will start off in the low to mid-30s, and close to 40 in Columbus. Afternoon readings will be seasonally crisp, in the mid-to-upper 50s, with only fair weather clouds.

The highest likelihood of rain around the country on Tuesday will occur in the West, with mountain snow. High pressure will build across the Eastern states.

A subtropical storm lurking off the Florida Atlantic coast and a cold front could trigger isolated showers in the Sunshine State, with a better chance for rain arriving midweek with an onshore flow. Scattered showers and windy conditions will prevail in the Upper Midwest southward through the Plains states ahead of a cold front.